[LIVE] State of the EU: Von der Leyen praises Malta’s rule of law reforms

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Malta for its rule of law reforms during Wednesday morning's annual State of the European Union address.

During her address, she outlined developments over the past year and the way ahead for the union. She also referenced Daphne Caruana Galizia and called for greater protection for journalists.

She said it was important to protect democracy and enshrine judgments handed down by the European Court of Justice as it was part of Europe’s heritage.

“Our values are guaranteed by legal order. The protection of the rule of law is not just an aim, but daily hard work and improvement,” she said.

She praised judicial reforms in Malta and the work being done in Slovakia to tackle corruption saying it was of great concern.

Over the past 22 months, Malta introduced a new method to appoint members of the judiciary that removed government interference. Other changes include new methods to appoint the President and the police commissioner.

Tribute to slain journalists

Von der Leyen also paid tribute to Daphne Caruana Galizia and other journalists killed in Europe. She said the commission would be introducing a media protection law to protect journalists.

“Journalists are under attack for doing their job… Some are threatened, others are beaten up, and tragically some like Daphne Caruana Galizia and Ján Kuciak are murdered,” she said.

Von der Leyen said that while the situations may be different, both journalists stood for the right to information and died to protect transparency.

Climate change and migration

She also shared with MEPs her vision for responding to the EU's challenges, including the economic recovery, the fight against climate change, the digitalisation agenda and the Conference on the Future of Europe.

Von der Leyen said that it was important that vaccination rates in Europe continue to rise. “We need to do everything possible to make sure this doesn’t turn into a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

She also said that it was also time for the parliament to approve a European migration management policy.

The address launched a debate in the European Parliament on the work of the commission.

Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola, a Vice President of the EP, presided over the debate after filling in for President David Sassoli, who could not attend because he fell ill.