Vella meets Metsola: ‘European Parliament a fundamental pillar of democracy’

President George Vella has met with the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, who is in Malta on her first official visit since taking office.

Vella wished Metsola well for her work in the post, speaking about the responsibilities this role entails. “The European Parliament is a fundamental pillar of democracy that conveys the voice of the citizens directly to the institutions of the European Union,” Vella said.

Vella also calld for greater awareness among European citizens about the work that the Members of the European Parliament do and how this directly affects their daily lives.

President Vella and Metsola discussed several challenges currently on the European Union’s agenda, such as post-COVID recovery, the Conference on the Future of Europe, immigration, climate change, as well as political developments in the EU’s Southern and Eastern Neighbourhoods.

Metsola expressed her appreciation for the support she received from President Vella, on behalf of all the people of Malta and Gozo.

Metsola spoke of how the pandemic had a major impact on the operations of the European Parliament and gave an overview of the current priorities on the Parliament’s agenda, which include immigration, the environment, and the digital sector.

“The talks were very interesting and gave a clear explanation of the vision and goals with which Ms Metsola is carrying out her duties and functions,” Vella said after the meeting.

“This is a clear example of how Maltese people, especially when united, can overcome challenges related to the geography and size of our country and succeed in the highest international positions.”

Metsola reiterated the European Parliament’s commitment to uphold the fundamental values of the European Union.

She will also represent the European Parliament by laying flowers at the site of the assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“The majority of people, including in Malta and Gozo, want a stronger role for the European Parliament. This is also my ambition, and I will continue to work to strengthen our European democracy, always putting people at the centre of our decision-making,” Metsola said.