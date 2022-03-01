[WATCH] Metsola: We face existential threat if we don’t face down Putin’s war machine

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola told MEPs in a debate on the Russian invasion in Ukraine that Europe was facing an existential threat, as Ukranians were making the ultimate sacrifice to delay a column of tanks entering the country.

“Our European response was on display over the last painful days. This must be our “Whatever it Takes” moment,” she said, referring to neighbouring EU states accepting refugees, implementing massive sanctions, and providing weapons to Ukraine.

“We have declared that Russian aircraft and oligarchs’ private jets are no longer welcome in our open skies. We have moved for Russia to be disconnected from the SWIFT system. We have banned Kremlin propaganda tools,” she said.

“The European Parliament has a long, proud, history of being a thorn in the side of autocrats and in that spirit, I will seek a ban on any representative of the Kremlin from entering European Parliament premises. Aggressors and warmongers have no place in the House of democracy.”

Metsola said Europe will stand up and face down Vladinmir Putin’s war machine.

“We will support the International Criminal Court’s jurisdiction and investigation of war crimes in Ukraine. We will hold him accountable... just as we will hold Lukashenko.”

Metsola also said Europe had to redouble efforts to diversify energy systems tht are not reliant on Kremlin gas, stop the sale of passports to Putin’s oligarchs and bar access to their superyachts, but also to move towards a “real security and defence Union.”

“We have shown the last week that it is possible and desirable – and more than anything it is necessary.”

Zelenskyy addresses plenary in live speech

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the European Parliament, in a live remote speech where he called for the EU to allow it to become a full member state.

Zelenskyy called upon the Parliament to show their European credentials by not abandoning Ukraine. “Do prove that you indeed are Europeans, make us qual with the other countries in the Union, as is the dream of Ukraine… we are at a minimum exactly the same as you are”.

“I’m glad Europe was unified in the condemnation of Russian aggression and the sanctions they are levying against the Kremlin. However the last few days have been hard. With cruise missile strikes on Kharkiv and Freedom Square… can you imagine?”

Zelenksyy said that two revolutions, a war and five days of full-scale invasion were a lot to pay for Ukrainians.

“I don't read off the paper, because paper fades – we’re dealing with killed people, with real life. I believe that today we’re giving lives for rights, freedoms values, we are giving away our best people our strongest.”

Zelenskyy said he remained confident in the resolve and strength of the Ukrainian people to fight and win, and defiant in the face of the odds. “Nobody is going to break us, we are strong, we are Ukrainians.”