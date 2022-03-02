Conference on Future of Europe: EP delegation discusses latest recommendations

The final European citizens’ panel on ‘A stronger economy, social justice and jobs / Education, culture, youth and sport / Digital transformation’ concluded in Dublin, Ireland over the weekend.

The third and final meeting was held at Dublin Castle on 25-27 February, hosted by the Institute for International and European Affairs (IIEA). There, some 200 European citizens adopted 48 recommendations, further developed from their previous work done in Strasbourg in September and online in November, across five work streams: Working in Europe, An Economy for the Future, A Just Society, Learning in Europe, and An Ethical and Safe Digital Transformation.

Citizens also expressed their solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine on several occasions through their interventions at the weekend.

The four European Citizens’ Panels took into account citizens’ contributions collected from across Europe via a multilingual digital platform and events held across the Member States. Panelists were randomly selected by specialist contractors, who ensured that they reflected the EU’s diversity in terms of geographic origin, gender, age, socioeconomic background and level of education.

EU citizens’ contributions to the Conference, submitted via the multilingual digital platform by 20 February, will be included in a final report on 17 March. Contributions introduced after 20 February may be covered by a final report after 9 May.

80 panel representatives – 20 from each of the four panels, of which at least one-third is aged 16-25 – are tasked with representing the Panels at the Conference Plenary, where the Conference’s final proposals will be shaped.

All four panels have now finalised their recommendations. The three other panels were on European democracy, values and rights, rule of law and security, climate change, environment and health; and EU in the world / Migration.

The first two sets were debated at the Conference Plenary of 21-22 January, whereas the other two are expected to be debated in Strasbourg on 11-12 March. The Plenary’s final proposals will be presented to the Executive Board of the Conference in the spring.

Follow the exchange live on Parliament’s Multimedia Centre

The European Parliament’s delegation to the Conference on the Future of Europe will meet to discuss the latest two sets of recommendations from the European Citizens’ Panels.

These two sets of recommendations are made up of a myriad of ideas that have become even more relevant since the outbreak of Russian aggression in Ukraine

The exchange is being organised in anticipation of the upcoming Conference Plenary session that will look into these European Citizens’ Panels’ recommendations, which is set to take place on 11-12 March in Strasbourg.