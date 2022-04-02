Metsola addresses MPs at Verkhovna Rada: ‘Ukraine is Europe’

The European Parliament President Roberta Metsola was in Kyiv on April 1 to express the European Union's support to the Ukrainian people and to condemn the unjustified Russian attack.

She travelled on the invitation of the Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

The European Parliament President said Europe will not let this aggression unchallenged. She also confirmed the support of the European Parliament to the Ukrainian aspiration to become a candidate for EU accession.

In her address to the Verkhovna Rada, she reitirated the European Parliament's support to Ukraine's European path, to hold those responsible for the war accountable, and to rebuild cities and towns once the war is over.

“The EU and the world has seen: you are the defenders of your country. But you are not fighting only to protect your homes and your territory. You are fighting for what we all believe in. Freedom. Democracy. The rule of law. And here, in Ukraine, these values are not buzzwords; they are being fought for, because you know that without them, there is nothing else.

“The European Union was created to interlink the destinies of the nation states of Europe so that they could no longer engage in the kind of conflict that led, in less than thirty years, to two world wars. The European Union is a project for peace. But even above that, it is a project about freedom.

“And let me say that Ukraine is Europe.”

Metsola promised that “we will take care of the Ukrainian families that have been forced to flee until the day they can safely return to their homes”.

On 2 of April she visited the Otwock School in Warsaw region hosting Ukrainians fleeing war together with the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

"The EU and its international partners are united in condemning Putin's aggression on Ukraine and providing support to those seeking shelter and fleeing war. The EU intends to offer strong political, financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and its people," Metsola said.

During its March session, the Parliament gave the green light to redirect EU regional and asylum funding to EU countries sheltering people fleeing from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and MEPs adopted the Cohesion's Action for Refugees in Europe (CARE).

Following the activation on 3 March of the temporary protection status for refugees from Ukraine -which gives them temporary residence rights and access to education and the labour market-, the EU is working on a 10-point plan to enhance the European common response. On April plenary session, MEPs will discuss with Council and Commission what the EU can do to protect children fleeing war in Ukraine, in particular from trafficking and exploitation.