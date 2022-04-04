Future of Europe proposals: minimum level of education on environment and digital media

MEPs have assessed the work done by the Working Groups of the Plenary, Parliament’s delegation to the Conference on the Future of Europe, composed of 108 MEPs met to review all the recommendations that came out of the Conference’s Working Groups.

Parliament’s delegation is aiming for an ambitious outcome, by turning citizens’ recommendations into strong proposals that will take into account the latest threats to European democracy, peace, and security.

Several MEPs have put forward the idea of a Convention to revise the EU Treaties as a successor to the Conference.

Various MEPs presented the state of play in the groups they were overseeing, stating what was working and what wasn’t, controversies, areas of agreement and so forth.

“We have had a very good and constructive process, on many points we had large support from the Parliament,” Daniel Freund (Greens) said. “The citizens propose to start an EU TV channel and EU Media in general.”

Freund said the mere consideration of treaty change to help enforce the rule of law appeared to be an issue for some MEPs.

But he warned against an EU body to fight disinformation, saying that such an entity should not determine what is officially the truth. “But we can support an EU information integrity center, strengthening independent journalism.”

Laurence Farreng (Renew), who handled education, culture, youth and sport, said citizens had a debate on subsidiarity in education, “a real willingness for more Europe for more cooperation on many levels.”

Farreng said the request was to harmonise the different education levels across the EU while respecting the different national content. Citizens felt there was a need to recognise all diplomas at all levels across the EU.

Also raised were proposals for a European civic education, minimum levels of education on the environment, biodiversity and digital media, to “try to keep control of what’s going on social media… “There’s a real willingness to make stages and apprenticeships paid and easily accessible and Citizens want English to be at the head of language learning,” Farreng said.

The Conference on the Future of Europe is the first of its kind, a unique and timely opportunity for European citizens to debate on Europe’s challenges and priorities. The European Parliament, the Council and the European Commission have committed to listen to Europeans and to follow up, within their sphere of competences, on the recommendations made.

By spring 2022, the Conference is expected to reach conclusions and provide guidance on the future of Europe.

The next Plenary session is scheduled for 8-9 April in Strasbourg, where Working Groups will present their consolidated proposals. The Plenary is expected to put forward its final proposals by consensus to the Executive Board in late April, so that the final report can be delivered to the Presidents of the EU institutions on 9 May in Strasbourg. The discussion by the Delegation to the Conference on the Future of Europe can be watched again here.