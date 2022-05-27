Agius Saliba asks Facebook vice president to end discrimination against Maltese content creators

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba appealed to Facebook to expand its in-stream advertising feature to Maltese content creators during a visit to Silicon Valley in the United States.

Agius Saliba was part of an eight-member delegation from European Parliament to travel to Silicon Valley and discuss developments in the European digital sector with tech giants like Apple, Google and Meta.

In a meeting with the Vice-President of Meta, Agius Saliba told the company that Maltese content creaters are excluded from using in-stream advertisements, and therefore cannot earn money from these features as in foreign countries. He called on the company to end the discrimination against Maltese content creators.

Agius Saliba is the Vice-President of the Socialist and Democrats in the European Parliament responsible for the digital sector. He had worked on the Digital Services Act and is currently working on proposals to adopt a common universal charger.

During the visit, Agius Saliba chaired a meeting with representatives from Apple. He explained the work being carried out on the common charger proposal at European level, and discussed how the company could integrate the common charger in their new products.

The delegation also visited the headquarters of Google, Airbnb, Ebay, Paypal, Hewlett Packard, Cloudfare, Uber, Salesforce, and Standford University.

Agius Saliba said that the Digital Service Act is crucial for such companies. He added that he believes in constant dialogue between all players to ensure the optimal effectiveness of such legislative initiatives.

He also argued that transcontinental cooperation can help ensure that these laws leave the desired effect on the lives of European consumers.

“It is an honour to be involved in discussions with some of the largest companies in the world in this sector. I had the opportunity to explain my vision, and that of my colleagues, of a fairer industry that looks out for the dignity and interests of European citizens,” Agius Saliba said.