Casa nominated lead EPP negotiator to expand disability rights

MEP David Casa has been nominated to lead negotiations on behalf of the EPP Group for a new directive that increases the rights of persons with disabilities as they travel across the European Union.

“Free movement of people underpins the European Union,” Casa said. “Malta lifted its last Schengen restrictions in 2008. But the free movement in Europe is still not fully enjoyed by all.”

The directive will ensure that disability and parking cards issued in one member state can be recognised across the union, thereby lowering the barriers that many still face when travelling.

Casa claimed that there was still progress to be made before people with disabilities could enjoy the rights as those who were more mobile. “This is not about special treatment. It’s about basic equality.”

Casa argued that travelling should not negate the access requirements that a national disability card grant.

“Maltese nationals travelling abroad should not have to prove their disability to access certain arrangements. This is obvious and yet hurdles remain,” he said.

He explained that the disability card was already piloted in some member states, including Malta, but that the directive would enshrine it into law that applies throughout the European Union and would therefore erase existing barriers that hamper free movement for those with a disability.

“It will no longer be a question for governments to decide ad hoc,” Casa stated. “This will now deliver a predictable system that binds all countries in the European Union.”

Casa has been a long standing and active member of the Employment and Social Affairs Committee (EMPL) and has negotiated key files, like the Work Life Balance Directive, the European Social Fund Plus and the Social Climate Fund.