Cassola requests Malta exoneration from emissions trading scheme in letter to Von der Leyen

Independent MEP candidate Arnold Cassola has called on the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen to exonerate Malta from the Emissions Trading Scheme (EMS) with regard to foodstuffs and medicines.

The ETS, part of Europe’s ‘Fit for 55’ package of laws to achieve climate neutrality, will levy a cost on the maritime industry to offset their carbon emissions, each time they sail into an EU port, or from one EU port to the other.

Europe has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by a minimum of 55% compared to 1990 levels by 2030, and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

“While the aim behind this emissions tax is a noble one, it is going to have dire effects on our population in Malta, where one out of five is at the risk of poverty, since prices risk increasing overnight up to 40%,” Cassola wrote.

The independent candidate for next June’s MEP elections noted that Malta is one of two EU states that has no access to the mainland via trains, and this geographical situation should not punish the islands.

“Neither should we be punished for the incompetence of our political leaders, who failed to stress enough the gravity of the situation with the EU institutions,” Cassola jabbed.

While calling for Malta to be exonerated from the EMS tax, Cassola noted that the EU ought to identify further essential products that, when shipped to Malta and Cyprus, should not be subject to this tariff.