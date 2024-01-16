Agius Saliba files EP complaint on press report of ‘partisan’ Metsola statement

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has alleged an article published by one of the two newspapers that form the European Parliament reporting project Ewropej 2024, reflected “partisan views” from EP President Roberta Metsola.

Both Agius Saliba and Metsola are candidates in the upcoming 2024 European elections.

Agius Saliba was referring to an article published by Lovin Malta – which together with MaltaToday forms part of the Ewropej 2024 reporting project – reporting Metsola’s comments on the workers’ strike at the University of Malta.

Agius Saliba claimed the report “As University Uncertainty looms Roberta Metsola tells hard-headed government to stop wasting workers and students’ time”, was a partisan in content because “it has nothing to do with Metsola’s work as MEP or EP President.”

Agius Saliba filed his complaint to the EP’s vice-president for communication Katarina Barley, alleging the EP was financing partisan propaganda.

Both Lovin Malta and MaltaToday have editorial freedom to report on European Parliament issues as well as domestic issues in which MEPs are active, as part of its Ewropej 2024 series in the run-up to the European elections: the two newspapers have extensively reported Agius Saliba’s raising of domestic issues such as his recent call to investigate foodstuff oligopolies in Malta.

The multi-newsroom initiative is part-funded by the European Parliament and the European Union. The two newspapers, which tendered for the funding in a transparency process backed by clear commitments, report on the work of the EP and highlight issues raised in the parliaments in Brussels and Strasbourg, but also in Malta, to keep Maltese readers informed about matters that affect their daily lives.

