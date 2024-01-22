menu

Red bench by Dembska murder site in Sliema pays tribute to femicide victims

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola inaugurates memorial red bench for femicide victims at Paulina Dembska murder site in Sliema

22 January 2024, 7:33am
by Staff Reporter
1 min read
EP president Roberta Metsola also laid a wreath at the site of the red bench, located by the murder site of Paulina Dembska

The President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola inaugurated a red bench located by Paulina Dembska’s murder site near Independence Gardens in Sliema.

The bench has been painted red and bears a plaque reading “We remember Paulina. No horror could extinguish her light. No more excuses. Protect women.”

The quote is from a speech given by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

Present for the inauguration of the bench were Paulina’s sister, Daria Dembska, along with Sliema mayor John Pillow and local councillors. President Metsola also laid a wreath on site.

Present for the inauguration of the bench were Paulina’s sister, Daria Dembska

29-year-old Paulina Dembska was murdered and raped on 2 January 2022.

Roberta Metsola said: “Paulina, Pelin – who we remembered yesterday in GżiraBernice, Sandra and many more. Too many women are being killed. Too many are suffering, being abused, subject to violence. We cannot allow the cycle to continue. Women deserve to live free from fear – in our streets, in their homes, everywhere.”

Daria Dembska thanked President Metsola for her commitment towards this cause.

On Thursday, President Metsola also paid tribute to Pelin Kaya, on the occasion of the first anniversary since her murder in Gzira. During a vigil organised on this occasion, President Metsola laid a wreath.

