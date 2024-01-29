Cyrus Engerer calls for global push to fight radicalisation through social media

MEP candidate Cyrus Engerer has called for a global effort to fight radicalisation stemming from social media aimed at “destroying democratic Western values.”

During an event organised by the European Parliament in Malta, Engerer was responding to a question from an audience member on the rise of the far-right in Europe.

The MEP cited events that captured headlines in Europe recently, such as German politicians from the far-right populist AfD party meeting with neo-Nazis to discuss a plan to deport countless asylum seekers and foreigners.

Engerer also detailed his own run-ins with far-right MEPs in Brussels. He noted that one experience that he will never forget concerns a Polish MEP who once stood up in the European Parliament to say that women’s rights should not be discussed and that their role is that of a housewife and nothing more.

Engerer also spoke about social media’s role in radicalising youths, specifically pointing a finger at TikTok. He argued that a vacuum in social media has been filled with people pushing far-right narratives.

While calling for a counter movement to balance out the far-right’s presence on social media, Engerer implied that through TikTok, China is pushing to erase Western democratic values.

The MEP concluded by appealing to those present to go out and vote in next June’s election.