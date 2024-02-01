Europe to enforce stricter labels for honey blends adulterated with sugar

A revision of the “breakfast directives” is set to help consumers make informed and healthier decisions on agri-food products such as honey, fruit juice, jam and marmalades.

Negotiators from the Parliament and Council reached a provisional agreement to update rules on the labelling of ‘breakfast’ foodstuffs, such as honey.

A large part of the honey imported from non-EU countries is suspected of being adulterated with sugar and remains undetected on the EU market. In order to counter such fraud and inform consumers better, it will beit obligatory to clearly indicate in the same field of vision as the name of the product, the countries where the honey comes from instead of only if it comes from the EU or not, which is currently the case for honey blends.

The percentages of the honey coming from at least the top four countries of origin must also be indicated. If this does not represent more than half of the total honey, the percentages must be indicated for all countries.

Following feasibility studies, and to further limit fraud, a unique identifier code will trace the honey back to beekeepers, the harvesting producer or importer.

For jams and marmalades, the general rule will be that at least 450 grams of fruit must be used to produce 1 kilo of jam and marmalades (500 grams for high quality “extra jam”).

MEPs said the label ‘contains only naturally occurring sugars’ should be allowed for fruit juices. In addition, to meet the growing demand for low-sugar products, it was agreed that reformulated fruit juices may be labelled ‘reduced-sugar fruit juice’ if at least 30% of naturally occurring sugars have been removed. However, producers may then not use sweeteners to compensate for the effect of sugar reduction on the taste, texture and quality of the final product.

“I am particularly happy that we have taken action to counter fraud with honey. In the future, front labels will have to clearly state the countries of origin also of honey blends and the need for an EU traceability system for honey has been established. These initiatives will better inform consumers, and both beekeepers and consumers will be better protected from adulterated honey,” said Austrian MEP Alexander Bernhuber.