Alex Agius Saliba nominated for 'Youth Champion of the Mandate' award

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has been nominated for the Youth Champion of the Mandate award by Parliament Magazine for his work over the past five years.

Notably, he is the sole Maltese MEP nominated for this year's awards and the only Maltese MEP nominated across all four editions of the awards during this term.

Previously, he received nominations for the Internal Market and Consumer Protection, Health and Wellbeing, and Digital Strategy and the Single Market awards.

At the age of 36, Agius Saliba was elected as Vice President of the Socialists and Democrats group.

He gained prominence for his advocacy for a common charger for digital devices, a campaign that faced opposition from major market players, notably Apple. Additionally, he was recognized as the 35th most influential MEP and listed among the "20 MEPs to watch" by Politico.

Recently, Agius Saliba's advocacy for the "Right to Disconnect" campaign led to success as the European Commission acknowledged his work and committed to implementing the proposal into a directive.

On the local front, Agius Saliba is known for his advocacy for the preservation of Maltese traditions. Recently, he initiated an investigation by the European Commission into potential abuses by companies in the food retail sector that enjoy de-facto monopolies, resulting in several importers agreeing to decrease prices by 15% and freeze them for the next nine months.

Agius Saliba expressed gratitude for his nomination for the 'Youth Champion of the Mandate' award and looks forward to the next legislative term.