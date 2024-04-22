European and local election candidate nominations open on 25 April

Whose name will appear on the European election ballot sheet on 8 June? Who are the candidates vying for a seat on your local council?

The full official lists will be known by the evening of Monday 29 April when the deadline for the submission of nominations closes.

The Electoral Commission will start receiving nominations by candidates on Thursday 25 April at 9am. Nominations can be filed online on the Electoral Commission’s website or physically at the Counting Hall Complex in Naxxar.

Candidates have to pay a deposit of €90 when filing their nomination and according to the Electoral Commission the taking of photos or videos during the submission of the nominations is restricted.

Only those candidates who file their nomination by 7pm on Monday will be appearing on the respective ballot sheets.

This means that former prime minister Joseph Muscat has a week to make up his mind and decide whether he will contest the European election with the Labour Party. The hype surrounding a possible Muscat candidature peaked earlier this year but appears to have died down over recent weeks.

Surveys show that Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola are the top contenders for their respective parties.

On 8 June, voters will be choosing Malta’s six MEPs and councillors to represent them in each of the 68 localities across Malta and Gozo.

Apart from the PL and the PN, the European election so far will also be contested by the registered political parties, ADPD, Imperium Europa and ABBA. Several independent candidates will also be throwing their hat in the ring, including veteran campaigner and politician Arnold Cassola and comedian James Ryder.

Local council elections will see candidates from the three mainstream parties and several independents contesting for a chance to influence politics at a community level.

Online applications may be submitted from 9am of Thursday, 25 April until 7.00pm of Monday, 29 April, 2024. Candidates who opt not to settle their €90 deposit online must ensure that they do so by hand by not later than 7.00pm of 29 April.

Physical applications may be submitted at the Counting Hall Complex in Naxxar and at the ID Card Office at St Francis Square, Victoria, Gozo, on Thursday 25, Friday 26, Saturday 27, Sunday 28 and Monday 29 April from 9.00am to 1.00pm, and from 3.00pm to 7.00pm.

Objections to nominations shall be received at the same office during the days and hours established for nominations as well as on Tuesday 30 April during the same hours.