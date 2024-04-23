MEP committee paves way for plenary vote on ethics body, but EPP votes against

MEPs from the European Peoples’ Party voted against the creation of an ethics body for all the EU’s institutions, after negotiations were punctured by a lack of cooperation from the European Council.

The European Parliament moved one step closer to the creation of the new authority, which comes in the immediate aftermath of the allegations of so-called Qatargate corruption involving former and current MEPs and staff.

MEPs from the committee on Constitutional Affairs paved the way for a final vote in the plenary by endorsing the agreement for the body that will strengthen integrity, transparency, and accountability in European decision-making.

The votes were 15 in favour – composed of the Socialists, liberals Renew, Greens-EFA, the Left – and 12 against, mainly EPP, Conservatives, far-right ID, and a non-aligned member.

But back in March, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, withdrew from the talks after consulting the member states due to a “lack of unanimity” within the institution.

Salvatore De Meo, co-rapporter for the EPP, said that despite its shortcomings, the provisional agreement was a first step towards the creation of common rules on ethics and transparency between the different institutions. “It is now up to the plenary to confirm support for this agreement which, despite its several shortcomings, would contribute to more harmonized practices between the European institutions.”

Parliament will hold a final vote on whether to endorse the agreement during the plenary session that is currently underway in Strasbourg, on Thursday 25 April. The provisional agreement will still need to be signed by all parties before it can come into force.

The agreement that was reached between eight EU institutions – the Parliament, the Council, the Commission, the Court of Justice, the European Central Bank, the European Court of Auditors, the European Economic and Social Committee, and the European Committee of the Regions – see a new Body for Ethical Standards.

The Body will update and interpret common minimum standards for ethical conduct, and publish reports on how these standards have been reflected in each signatory’s internal rules.

MEPs were represented in the negotiations by Vice-President Katarina Barley (S&D), Chair of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs Salvatore De Meo (EPP), and rapporteur Daniel Freund (Greens/EFA, DE).

“Lobbying rules in the EU institutions will finally be enforced by an independent referee. That will be a massive improvement to the current faulty system of self-control,” Freund said.

“Independent checks by the new Ethics Body’s experts are a hard-won success that will improve lobbying transparency. This will send a clear signal to voters: your vote counts. Independent control of lobbying rules will increase citizens trust in the European democracy.”

Katarina Barley said the Ethics Body was a big step forward for transparency and openness in Europe. “This is all about putting citizens' interests first and making sure EU institutions stick to the highest ethical standards. I am proud that this breakthrough was made possible by Parliament's unwavering dedication to serving Europeans. Establishing this new Authority demonstrates our dedication to fairness and reliability across the EU.”