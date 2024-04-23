EU gets greater powers in fight against human trafficking and protection of victims

Revised rules to prevent and combat human trafficking and protect its victims will give EUY member states enhanced coordination to assist asylum seekers exploited by traffickers.

MEPs adopted with 563 in favour, 7 against, and 17 abstentions a law that expands the EU’s current powers to combat and prevent human trafficking beyond labour and sexual exploitation, by criminalising forced marriage, illegal adoption and exploitation of surrogacy at the EU level.

The Council also needs to formally approve the agreement.

It will also criminalise the use of services provided by a trafficking victim, where the user knows that the victim is exploited, to reduce the demand driving exploitation; introduce penalties for companies convicted of trafficking, for instance by excluding them from tendering processes and from reimbursement for public aid or subsidies; and ensure prosecutors can choose not to prosecute victims for criminal acts they were coerced into committing.

Victims will receive support regardless of whether they cooperate with investigations or not, including access to shelters and safe accommodation, with a special focus on the most vulnerable groups.

“Twelve years after adopting the directive, MEPs have had to overhaul EU rules, as trafficking has become more sophisticated and the resources at our disposal remained rudimentary,” said co-rapporteur Eugenia Rodríguez Palop (The Left).

“We need to be able to find victims early, and protect and support them. Trafficking is torture; perpetrators must pay for what they have done and victims must receive compensation and redress for their suffering.”

Co-rapporteur Malin Björk (The Left) said: “We achieved progress during these negotiations; new forms of exploitation will be criminalised, and the rights of victims, including those that are migrants, will be improved. We are also reducing demand with provisions on sexual exploitation. We have started a change, and now the member states must make the most of this directive and ensure that women and girls are not bought and sold in Europe.”