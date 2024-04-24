Voting documents for June elections to start being delivered by police

Police officers will start the door-to-door distribution of voting documents on Saturday 27 April, the Electoral Commission announced on Wednesday.

The voting document is essential for electors to be able to vote in the European and local elections that will be held on 8 June.

Voting documents will be delivered by the police daily from Saturday 27 April until Friday 10 or Saturday 11 May between 8am and 1pm and 3pm and 9pm.

The Electoral Commission said voting documents shall be delivered only at the address where the voter is registered. The voting documents of all people residing in the same house will be consigned to a responsible person over 16 years of age, who is a relative, or resides or works at the house.

Persons receiving the voting documents will be asked to confirm receipt of the documents by signing on a mobile device provided by the police officer. This replaces the paper register used in the past.

The commission emphasised that electoral law permits political party representatives to accompany the police officer during the delivery. These representatives are supplied with an authorisation tag issued by the Electoral Commission, to be shown on demand.

“Voting documents should be kept in a safe place, as nobody will be allowed to vote without them on polling day,” the Electoral Commission said.

After the door-to-door delivery ends, undelivered voting documents can be picked up from police stations or local councils.

Malta votes on 8 June to elect six members of the European Parliament and hundreds of local councillors in every town and village.

Candidates who want to contest the elections can start filing their nominations on Thursday 25 April. The nomination process ends on Monday 29 April at 7pm.