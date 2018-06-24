Living up to expectations? | Jason Micallef

What do you think was the major achievement of Valletta 2018 so far?

As with any other large project, Valletta 2018 is not about one or two specific achievements. There will be many of them. But if I had to choose our biggest achievement, I would say it is the engagement of the public over the past five years. I am referring to the engagement of the government authorities, general public and the private sector which has transformed Valletta, by stimulating the economic, cultural and social regeneration, from a nearly dying city to a vibrant one. Today Valletta is full of life, cultural events, investment and people having fun. We can finally say that we have a truly European capital.

How would you compare Valletta’s cultural events with those of Leeuwarden?

It would be most unfair of me, being Chairman of Valletta 2018 Foundation, to make this comparison. I think the major difference is that, in our case, it is a huge event of national scale rather than one only for the Valletta community, whereas the events in Leeuwarden are localised.

Read the full interview on the MaltaToday Digital Edition