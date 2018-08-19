A burning passion for fireworks... | Josef Camilleri

It is often said that the passion of a fireworks aficionado can only ever be understood by people who have worked in places like the one we’re in now: the Santa Marija Assunta Fireworks factory, limits of Mqabba. How true is that impression?

Like all other pastimes, it has to be a passion coming from the heart. You could almost say it’s something you are born with – and when a passion is born inside you, it becomes like your mother. You love it and respect it that much. Part of it is down to the beauty of fireworks themselves. It’s a beautiful thing to work with and create: it requires great craftsmanship, and there’s an entire culture attached to it. When you come here to the fireworks factory, you find yourself at peace with the world. You are cut off from everybody, from the problems of life. We practically live our entire lives here: from eight in the morning till late at night, all year round. Now that Santa Marija is passed, we will start again in early October; and from then on, it’s ‘gas down’ until next year’s Santa Marija. We never stop. It’s a big sacrifice we all make. In fact we’ve already started: we’re cleaning the fields, collecting the pipes... but when the first rains come and clean up the air, that’s when we will start working in earnest. All for one feast...

Unlike other traditional mainstays of village life, Malta’s festa culture seems to have retained its hold even over the younger generations. How do you explain this attraction among young people in particular?

Speaking for myself, I cannot confirm that youth involvement has either increased or decreased. But judging only by our feast, the amount of youths who are licensed to work in fireworks factories – who spend a year here, away from vices that may otherwise be harmful – is impressive...

