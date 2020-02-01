menu

Domestic violence commissioner to step down 'for personal reasons'

Simone Azzopardi has been serving as domestic violence commissioner for 17 months since October 2018

david_hudson
1 February 2020, 10:47am
by David Hudson
Simone Azzopardi (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
Simone Azzopardi (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)

Domestic violence commissioner Simone Azzopardi will be stepping down from her role for personal reason, the government said on Saturday.

She will continue serving in this role until a new commissioner is appointed, though a government statement on Saturday did not say when this will happen.

Azzopardi has been serving as commissioner for 17 months, being made commissioner in October 2018. The former ONE TV journalist was praised for her work by equality minister Edward Zammit Lewis and parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar.

"She worked very closely with victims and helped the Commission move closer to voluntary organisations that work in this sector," a government statement read on Saturday.

The Commission has had its budget increased by 75% and will be implementing a strategy against gender-based violence drafted in line with the Istanbul Convention, an international agreement to strengthen provisions against domestic violence. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in National
AD and PD say building industry should be curtailed not subsidised
National

AD and PD say building industry should be curtailed not subsidised
David Hudson
MaltaToday to release first trust barometer since Robert Abela became prime minister
National

MaltaToday to release first trust barometer since Robert Abela became prime minister
MaltaToday Staff
Delia accuses Muscat of ‘premeditated theft’ in Vitals hospital contract
National

Delia accuses Muscat of ‘premeditated theft’ in Vitals hospital contract
David Hudson
Nobody injured in light aircraft incident on Malta airport runway
National

Nobody injured in light aircraft incident on Malta airport runway
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.