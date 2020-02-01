Domestic violence commissioner to step down 'for personal reasons'

Domestic violence commissioner Simone Azzopardi will be stepping down from her role for personal reason, the government said on Saturday.

She will continue serving in this role until a new commissioner is appointed, though a government statement on Saturday did not say when this will happen.

Azzopardi has been serving as commissioner for 17 months, being made commissioner in October 2018. The former ONE TV journalist was praised for her work by equality minister Edward Zammit Lewis and parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar.

"She worked very closely with victims and helped the Commission move closer to voluntary organisations that work in this sector," a government statement read on Saturday.

The Commission has had its budget increased by 75% and will be implementing a strategy against gender-based violence drafted in line with the Istanbul Convention, an international agreement to strengthen provisions against domestic violence.