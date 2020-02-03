Nationalist MP stands corrected: Malta didn't move its embassy to Jerusalem

Nationalist MP Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici had his blunder corrected when he referred to the Maltese embassy to Israel as being located in Jerusalem.

Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici asked Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo about the work done in the embassy "in Jerusalem" through 2019.

"I would like to inform you that the Maltese Embassy for Israel is in Tel Aviv, not Jerusalem," Bartolo said in parliament on Monday, tabling the information that Mifsud Bonnici had requested.

Malta was not one of the countries that followed US President Donald Trump's controversial move to relocate the embassy to Jerusalem. On that front, both major parties in Malta are in agreement, and refuse to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Trump's move was widely criticised by a majority of world leaders. The United Nations Security Council had called an emergency meeting where 14 out of 15 members condemned the decision. The motion was, however, vetoed by the United States.

Some countries followed Trump's footsteps: Guatemala and Paraguay, but the latter retracted it a month later.

Malta was not one of the countries to even consider such a move.