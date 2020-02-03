menu

Nationalist MP stands corrected: Malta didn't move its embassy to Jerusalem

Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo tells Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici that Malta's Embassy to Israel is not, in fact, in Jerusalem

david_hudson
3 February 2020, 7:51pm
by David Hudson
Nationalist Party MP Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici and Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo
Nationalist Party MP Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici and Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo

Nationalist MP Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici had his blunder corrected when he referred to the Maltese embassy to Israel as being located in Jerusalem. 

Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici asked Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo about the work done in the embassy "in Jerusalem" through 2019.

"I would like to inform you that the Maltese Embassy for Israel is in Tel Aviv, not Jerusalem," Bartolo said in parliament on Monday, tabling the information that Mifsud Bonnici had requested.

Malta was not one of the countries that followed US President Donald Trump's controversial move to relocate the embassy to Jerusalem. On that front, both major parties in Malta are in agreement, and refuse to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Trump's move was widely criticised by a majority of world leaders. The United Nations Security Council had called an emergency meeting where 14 out of 15 members condemned the decision. The motion was, however, vetoed by the United States.

Some countries followed Trump's footsteps: Guatemala and Paraguay, but the latter retracted it a month later. 

Malta was not one of the countries to even consider such a move.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Nationalist MP stands corrected: Malta didn't move its embassy to Jerusalem
National

Nationalist MP stands corrected: Malta didn't move its embassy to Jerusalem
David Hudson
[WATCH] Adrian Delia shuns resignation option as he reacts to dismal survey results
National

[WATCH] Adrian Delia shuns resignation option as he reacts to dismal survey results
Karl Azzopardi
Yorgen Fenech Bvlgari watch is in the Cabinet office
National

Yorgen Fenech Bvlgari watch is in the Cabinet office
David Hudson
Schools to get autism-friendly makeover in 2020
National

Schools to get autism-friendly makeover in 2020
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.