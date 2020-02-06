Updated | President George Vella cancels meeting with PN MPs

Updated at 6pm with news of meeting cancellation

President George Vella has cancelled a meeting with Nationalist Party MPs in what is turning out to be a tumultous day for the party and its leader.

Earlier, MaltaToday reported that Vella had summoned PN MPs as the party faces a leadership crisis that could see Adrian Delia lose his post as Opposition leader.

It is understood that the meeting was cancelled as MPs were on their way.

The President is empowered by the Constitution to remove the leader of the Opposition if whoever occupies the role no longer commands the support of the majority of MPs on the Opposition benches. To do so, a replacement will have to be found.

Earlier today, a majority of MPs forming part of the PN parliamentary group asked Delia to step down. This was followed by a request to the party executive by Louis Galea, who was entrusted with the PN reform, to initiate a process for a change in leadership.

MaltaToday had reported that MPs Hermann Schiavone and Jason Azzopardi were among the first to be summoned.

The leadership crisis came to a head after Delia yesterday told MaltaToday after a parliamentary group meeting that he will be leading the PN into the next general election. Just minutes before he gave his MPs the impression that he would think about resigning.

The crisis was exacerbated by the results of a MaltaToday survey released last Sunday, which showed Delia obtaining the worst trust rating in two years.

More to follow.