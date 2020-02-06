menu
BREAKING Louis Galea calls for new leadership • Kristy Debono resigns from general council president • Robert Arrigo resigns as PN deputy leader • Nationalist MPs in open rebellion: 17 MPs tell Delia to consider exit

[BREAKING] Louis Galea calls for PN leadership change

Louis Galea is asking the party executive to take all necessary steps to choose a new leadership team, accuses Adrian Delia and Clyde Puli of ignoring all warnings

kurt_sansone
6 February 2020, 3:10pm
by Kurt Sansone
Louis Galea and Adrian Delia: No more diplomacy as party grandee calls for new leadership team
Louis Galea has taken the unprecedented step of asking the Nationalist Party’s executive committee to take all necessary steps to choose a new leadership team.

The former PN minister, who was entrusted with drafting a reform of the party, did not hold back in a letter he wrote to leader Adrian Delia today. The letter was distributed to the media by Galea.

Galea said in the circumstances that developed – exacerbated by the latest MaltaToday survey results – it is only a new team that can push the required for reform.

READ ALSO: Arrigo resigns as PN deputy leader, open rebellion: 17 MPs want Adrian Delia to resign

Galea lifted the lid on a six-hour-long meeting he had with the party leadership on 1 February during which the proposed reform was analysed and a discussion ensued on “the urgent need for a new leadership team”.

“I felt that towards the end of the meeting we reached an understanding that you take the necessary steps to approach a number of people and invite them to consider joining you to ensure the leadership team is refreshed and strengthened,” Galea wrote.

Galea said that over the past months he had been warning Delia and Clyde Puli on the “absolute urgency” to start taking those steps for the party to start exiting from the crisis.

“When I look at the past two months I can see various instances of resistance, ambivalence, and dragging of feet on proposals to enable the parliamentary group and the party find their feet,” Galea said.

Galea said no progress was registered since 1 February and as expected the MaltaToday survey results made it more urgent for “decisive action” to be taken.

“In the circumstances it is only a new team that can ensure the party can adopt the necessary measures and proposals required for reform,” Galea ended his pointed letter (read below).

Galea's letter comes on the back of a statement by PN MPs saying that 17 have called for Delia's resignation, the announcement by Robert Arrigo of his eventual resignation from deputy leader, and Kristy Debono's decision to step down from president of the general council.

READ ALSO: ‘Delia deceived us’, says Jason Azzopardi after PN leader tells media he will not resign

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
