Man dies in Imtaħleb cliff fall

29-year-old man tragically loses life after falling off a cliff while out fishing

9 February 2020, 4:26pm
by Massimo Costa
The accident happened on Sunday morning in the Għar id-Dwieb area of Imtaħleb
A 29-year-old man lost his life in tragic circumstances on Sunday after falling off a cliff while out fishing.

The man, named in media reports of Darren Borg, from San Ġwann fell off a cliff in the Għar id-Dwieb area of Imtaħleb, limits of Rabat.

The police said the accident happened at around 8:30am today.

The assistance of the Civil Protection Department, paramedics and the Armed Forces of Malta was requested by the police, with a patrol boat having been sent to the scene. The man was found and lifted by helicopter to the top of the cliff.

Emergency medical personnel tried to perform first aid on him, but he was unfortunately pronounced dead.

Duty magistrate Rachel Montebello, who later arrived at the scene of the accident, started an inquiry on the case and appointed various experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.

