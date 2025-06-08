Teenager suffers cardiac arrest in Għajn Tuffieħa diving accident

A 17-year-old boy from the Dominican Republic is in critical condition after a diving accident at Għajn Tuffieħa on Wednesday evening resulted in serious injuries and cardiac arrest.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at around 6:15pm. Upon arrival, officers found that the teenager had jumped into the sea and struck his head, causing him to lose consciousness in the water. Nearby beachgoers quickly intervened, pulling him to safety and administering first aid while awaiting emergency services.

Medical teams, including a unit from the Malta Red Cross, arrived on site and continued life-saving efforts. According to a statement by Mater Dei Hospital, the youth had suffered a cardiac arrest in what was described as a remote area near Golden Sands. A young off-duty doctor, Jasmine Borg, trained in advanced emergency response, played a key role in stabilising the victim.

The hospital noted that a complex rescue operation was successfully coordinated through multiple 112 command units, with advanced interventions being delivered on-site before the patient was transported by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital. Doctors later certified the teenager to be in a serious condition.

In the aftermath of the accident, emergency services urged the public to take extra care around the sea and to learn CPR, emphasising that prompt action from those on the scene can make the difference between life and death.