Customs seize 9,500 contraband vodka bottles at Freeport
Customs Department intercepts container at Freeport containing 9,500 bottles of contraband vodka
Customs has seized 9,500 bottles of contraband vodka which were hidden inside a container at the Freeport.
The find comes following a joint operation coordinated between the Customs Department Container Monitoring Unit and its Scanning Team.
The 20-foot container was supposed to be carrying gypsum powder, and was travelling from Odessa in the Ukraine to Khoms in Libya, with a stop in Malta.
The estimated unpaid taxes on the bottles are estimated at €61,000.
