Customs seize 9,500 contraband vodka bottles at Freeport

Customs has seized 9,500 bottles of contraband vodka which were hidden inside a container at the Freeport.

The find comes following a joint operation coordinated between the Customs Department Container Monitoring Unit and its Scanning Team.

The 20-foot container was supposed to be carrying gypsum powder, and was travelling from Odessa in the Ukraine to Khoms in Libya, with a stop in Malta.

The estimated unpaid taxes on the bottles are estimated at €61,000.