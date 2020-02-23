PM confident Malta will secure a fair deal in EU fund allocation

Prime Minister Robert Abela has said that he is optimistic that Malta can secure a good deal in the European Union’s 2021-2027 budget.

Abela was speaking during a phone-in interview on the Labour Party’s radio station ONE Radio on Sunday morning.

The PM said that the budgetary negotiations are being held in light of new European council and parliamentary presidencies, as well as new realities faced by member states.

“I think one would be too optimistic in thinking that a final decision would have been reached in just two days of negotiations,” Abela said.

Prime Minister Robert Abela represented one in 17 European countries that advocated for a bigger European budget than that proposed by the European Council in his first council meeting.

An extraordinary meeting of the European Council on the multi-annual financial framework lasted for around 28 hours as the principal point of divergence was the size of the EU budget for the next seven years.

Abela said that it is still early, with state heads having plenty of time to secure a fair deal, with the new budget coming into play in January 2021.

“We are also facing new budgetary challenges as a union, chief amongst which is the United Kingdom’s exit from the EU, whose financial contribution was among the highest,” Abela said.

He also said that Malta’s strengthened economy is posing new challenges for the country, whose growth might risk a deduction in cohesion funds.

“This is the reality of having a stronger economy, but I am optimistic that we can secure a fair deal,” he said.

He also cited discrepancies which need to be fixed in the allocation of agricultural funds, with Abela stating that Malta is paying six more times than it is receiving.

The PM said that the country’s position has remained consistent, with Malta not accepting any reduction in cohesion and agricultural funds.

The Labour leader also spoke about the “wonderful reception” he received from fellow heads of state, who he says noticed the changes being carried out under his new administration.

“Their comments encouraged me to continue striving for our country,” he said.

The PM said that the hardest part of the negotiations is still to come, with state heads all looking to secure the best deal for their country.

“These are sensitive times that we must approach with caution, as they define the future of our country and the EU for the next six years,” he said.

READ ALSO: Prime Minister Robert Abela advocates bigger EU budget in his first European Council meeting

READ ALSO: Malta faces €189 million cut in EU budget, MEP candidate Peter Agius says