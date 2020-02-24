Coronavirus: Maltese Curia issues Holy Communion precautions

The Archbishop's Curia has declared that churchgoers will not be allowed to receive Holy Communion on the tongue as a precaution to avoid the spread of coronavirus that originated in Wuhan in China.

The church issued a series of directives on Monday with Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi stressing that churchgoers must take a number of precautions before attending mass.

"Those attending mass must also make sure to disinfect their hands properly before mass and, if need be, before Holy Communion," he said, adding that laypeople would be taking the same precautions.

On Monday, the coronavirus seems to have climbed a few rungs of the awareness ladder, as chandlers and port workers refused to handle incoming cargo before it was cleared by a medical professional on board.

This comes on the back of news that infections in Italy have been spreading in Lombardy and beyond, with six individuals losing their life to the virus since Saturday.

"It is our responsibility to take all the necessary measures to avoid the spread of illnesses, especially in places where large groups of people congregate, such as churches and church halls," the church's statement read.

On Sunday, the Maltese health authorities announced that they would be employing thermal screening at the Malta International Airport to monitor incoming traffic.

The new strain of coronavirus originated last year in the Hubei province in China and causes a respiratory disease called Covid-19. China has seen more than 76,000 infections and 2,442 deaths.

In total, 79,744 individuals have caught the virus globally while 2,629 people have lost their lives to it.

Out of 27,896 closed cases of the virus worldwide, 25,267 or 91% of individuals have recovered or have been discharged from hospital. The virus seems to be fatal in people who are elderly or have underlying health conditions.