What happens if your flight is cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak?

Consumers who have had their flights cancelled due to extraordinary circumstances such as travel bans can claim a refund or re-routing but not compensation.

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs (MCCAA) issued a compendium of consumers’ rights in light of the current coronavirus spreading across the globe. Fears of infection have prompted travels bans in some countries.

In the past week alone, 20 countries have reported their first cases of the coronavirus, mostly in Europe and the Middle East.

Maltese consumers who booked package holidays can rest easy if the package holiday’s performance is significantly affected, the MCCAA said.

“If consumers have booked a package holiday and in the event of unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances occurring at the place of destination or its immediate vicinity, the package holiday’s performance is significantly affected, such as for example a holiday purchased to go and see a sporting event that is cancelled, such holiday would be regarded as significantly changed,” the MCCAA said in a statement on Thursday.

In such cases, consumers have the right to terminate the package travel contract without paying any termination fee and request a full refund from the tour operator.

“In such instances, consumers are entitled to a full refund within 14 days, regardless of any terms and conditions agreed to in the sales contract that prohibit such refunds. Consumers are however not entitled to claim additional compensation.

“If the organiser terminates the package travel contract due to unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances and notifies the consumer before the start of the package, the consumer is also entitled to a full refund but no additional compensation,” the statement read.

Consumers, who decide to cancel package holidays which can be performed in full without any reduction of significant parts of the original holiday programme, are not entitled to claim a full refund. In such situations, consumers may be required to pay an appropriate and justifiable termination fee to the organiser.

Consumers may seek further information and assistance about their rights by contacting the MCCAA on [email protected] or by calling on freephone 8007 4400.