Union says government should appoint urgent coronavirus committee

UHM, Voice of the Workers, blamed the government for a lack of national direction amidst coronavirus fears and said that no employee should be made to use up his or her own leave as part of the quarantine precaution suggested by the government.

In light of this, the union said that the government should appoint an urgent coronavirus committee made up of its own representatives, including the Health Minister.

“This committee should meet regularly until this situation is no longer a risk for Malta," the union said.

It added that it was waiting for the government to react in a more tangible manner and gather all social partners to discuss the way forward in an effort to minimise the risks of the virus spreading in Malta.

The union is asking the government for an urgent meeting within the Employment Relations Board where all social partners are represented.

The union noted that the government issued its directions on quarantine leave for employees in the public sector but did not make reference to workers in the private sector.

“In no circumstance should the employee be made to suffer the consequences of quarantine by using up his own leave,” the UHM said in a statement on Thursday.

“The UHM expected the government to issue a legal notice and guidelines on employees in the private sector as well. The government should not consider itself as an employer but as representative of the whole country in such a situation,” the union said

The union said that it will wait for the government to react immediately to avoid further confusion.