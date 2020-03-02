Woman buried in Sta Venera house collapse is Miriam Pace

Miriam Pace is the woman who got trapped under the debris of her own house after it collapsed on Monday.

The 55-year-old has not been located yet by rescuers who are slowly removing the rubble of what was once a two-storey house above a showroom.

Rescuers have so far been unable to say whether the woman is still alive. The collapse happened just before 2:30pm.

Miriam lived in the house with her husband Carmel Pace, who had to be stopped by the police from trying to enter the building to search for his wife.

The couple had two adult children, one of who still lived with them.

The house is located on Joseph Abela Scolaro Street, in the border between Hamrun and Santa Venera.

The house is situated next to a construction site where excavations started earlier this year.

Carmel Pace and relatives of the couple are being assisted on site by the police victim support unit and medical personnel from Mater Dei Hospital.

