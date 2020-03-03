menu

Architect and three others under arrest over Sta Venera building collapse

Four persons arrested in connection with the Santa Venera collapse that killed 54-year-old Miriam Pace

matthew_vella
3 March 2020, 10:40am
by Matthew Vella
Rescuers searching in the rubble to try and locate the missing woman, Myriam Pace, of Santa Venera
Rescuers searching in the rubble to try and locate the missing woman, Myriam Pace, of Santa Venera

Four persons have been held under arrest in connection with the Santa Venera collapse that killed 54-year-old Miriam Pace.

The building collapsed yesterday on Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro at 2:15pm. Pace was found later in the night by CPD rescuers at 10pm.

The four men arrested are the neighbouring project’s site technical officer, the project architect and two employees.

They were taken in for questioning at the Hamrun police station.

The project was given a planning permit on 31 January, which was also accompanied by clearance from the Building Regulations Office to start excavation works.

The development is the responsibility of MCZMC Developers Ltd run by Malcolm Mallia. MaltaToday yesterday revealed that the project architect, Roderick Camilleri, who drew up the method statement for the excavation works, is also a shareholder in the company behind the development.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has urged the police to take all necessary action and act swiftly.

.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
More in National
[WATCH] Shocked, saddened and angry ministers: but what are they going to do?
National

[WATCH] Shocked, saddened and angry ministers: but what are they going to do?
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Building collapse: ‘Nobody will enjoy impunity,’ Robert Abela says
National

[WATCH] Building collapse: ‘Nobody will enjoy impunity,’ Robert Abela says
Kurt Sansone
Architect and three others under arrest over Sta Venera building collapse
National

Architect and three others under arrest over Sta Venera building collapse
Matthew Vella
Facebook is quick to turn on Ian Borg’s tone-deaf comment on ‘vote winning’ over Sta Venera tragedy
National

Facebook is quick to turn on Ian Borg’s tone-deaf comment on ‘vote winning’ over Sta Venera tragedy
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.