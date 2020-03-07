[LIVE] Health minister addresses conference as first coronavirus case in Malta is confirmed

A 12-year old girl has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a trip to Rome, health minister Chris Fearne confirmed this morning.

Covid-19 has been spreading worldwide since the start of the year, but till now there had been no confirmed cases of the virus reaching Malta's shores.

The girl returned to Malta from Rome with her parents and sister on Tuesday and the whole family went into self-quarantine immediately after returning.

It was only on Thursday that the girl displayed symptoms associated with coronavirus. Health authorities were alerted and immediately tested the girl, who resulted positive.

Fearne said that the girl and her sister had not attended school since returning to Malta - nor had her parents gone to work - allaying fears that the virus may have spread to the girl's classmates or parents' colleagues.

He said that another individual - a Czech national - had tested negative for the virus but remained in self-quarantine, after she informed authorities that a person she recently met in Italy had contracted coronavirus.

Fearne also said that a testing hub would open on Tuesday, where people could go to get swabbed and tested for the virus, without having to go to hospital or health centres.

"In the meantime, an 18-bed isolation ward has already been set up at Mater Dei Hospital, with an additional 12 beds set up at another undisclosed location," he said. "And plans are also underway to use Boffa Hospital's 60 beds should the need arise in the future."

Fearne said that more protective clothing stock would be arriving in Malta in the coming days, with 32,000 protective masks arriving on Monday.

"The EU will also be launching a joint procurement mechanism to be able to purchase protective clothing as a bloc and then distribute it to member states as needed," he said.

Superintendent for Health Dr Charmaine Gauci stressed the need to limit non-essential travel to Asia and Italy, particularly the regions of Piemonte, Veneto and Emilia Romagna.

"We also urge any individuals who returned from travel to these countries to self-quarantine while testing for Covid-19," she said.

There have been 101,601 infections and over 3,400 deaths registered globally to date..

Yesterday, Health Minister’s Chris Fearne, speaking at an EU Council meeting, said the EU had to focus on containment and mitigation of the virus. He underlined member states had to focus on assisting each other, especially in regions where capacity could be stretched.

Fearne said that although a coronavirus vaccine was not year available and could be months away, the draft procurement process of the EU to purchase a vaccine once it is made available should be initiated now.

Unions react

In a joint statement, the Medical Association of Malta (MAM) and UHM Voice of the Workers said that all local health experts had made it very clear that refusing to stop the 20 flights a week from northern Italy, combined with a dubious voluntary quarantine, were inadequate measures destined to fail.

They appealed to the government to now heed the advice of health authorities and stop with immediate effect all flights from the high risk areas in northern Italy and implement mandatory quarantine measures where necessary according to quarantine law, so as to avoid an epidemic with grave consequences on the health of the people and on the national economy.

UHM said it had - for the past weeks - been insisting with the health authorities to provide training and protocols to all its health employees.

"While this has worked well in some departments, there are others where it has fallen behind, the union said. "UHM requests immediate training and preparationto minimize the risk to workers and to avoid industrial action."

More information to follow.