[WATCH] Graffitti lead demonstration in Hamrun against ‘developers’ greed’

Left-wing activists Moviment Graffitti convened a demonstration in Hamrun to protest ‘the rule of building contractors’ in the wake of the killing of Miriam Pace after her home collapsed due to neighbouring construction.

The group said residents are being held hostage by developers who consider themselves above the law.

Pace died when her house collapsed on Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro in Hamrun collapsed because of neighbouring excavation work.

Graffitti convened the protest on Saturday near St Thomas More College in Santa Venera to proceed towards the destroyed house.

Graffitti decried the unsustainable situation in the country. “Residents and citizens are held hostage by a group of developers who consider themselves above the law and have total control over politics, its players, and the authorities that should be administering it,” the NGO said.

Moviment Graffitti said the construction lobby was continuously interfering in reforms in the sector and insisted that its profits, not decency, were the most important value.

The NGO said that the lack of enforcement in the sector, inadequate laws, a complete laissez-faire attitude in planning, lack of safety in construction sites, and the “arrogant bullying attitude of the development lobby” was the result of years and years of donations and pressure on the world of politics.

“This latest fatality is the direct result of this situation. Together with this, the legal notice drafted by Robert Musumeci after a spate of similar incidents last summer is the product of incompetence and servility towards the construction lobby. As we have repeated many times, accidents like this were going to continue because this ‘reform’ did not tackle, in any manner, the structural problems within the system,” Graffitti said.