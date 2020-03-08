Activists put up Daphne Caruana Galizia banner in Women's Day exhibition ahead of march

Activists have put up a banner of the late journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, amidst the government posters of 12 Maltese women outside Valletta in Triton's Square.

The exhibition was launched two days ago and celebrates the achievements of 12 Maltese women, with Daphne Caruana Galizia only making an appearance on Sunday as civil society activists put up the banner. It reads: "Invicta."

This is ahead of a Women's Day march scheduled today at 3pm outside Parliament.

"In the past century, many changes have happened both legally and in the social and private lives of women in Malta. Yet, we still cannot consider our society to be free from patriarchal attitudes and behaviours," an invite to the event reads.

It added that Malta has witnessed several cases of domestic violence and a number of femicides in the past years with the last case taking place just last month, with 34-year-old Chantelle Chetcuti losing her life after being fatally stabbed.

Caruana Galizia was assassinated in October 2017 close to her home when a car bomb was detonated inside her vehicle.

The march is organised by Moviment Graffitti and Women's Rights Foundation and is supported by Aditus Foundation, Allied Rainbow Communities, Association for Equality, Doctors for Choice Malta, Integra Foundation, Isles of the left, LGBT+ Gozo, MGRM, Malta Confederation of Women's Organisations, Men against violence, SOS Malta, Women for women, YPB, and Żminijietna Malta.