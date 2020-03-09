Coronavirus: Prime Minister to address press conference this evening
Robert Abela is expected to deliver a press conference later on this evening in relation to the coronavirus outbreak
Prime Minister Robert Abela is expected to deliver a press conference at Castille this evening, according to sources close to government.
With Italy announcing a territory-wide lockdown this evening and Malta registering its fourth case of coronavirus, Abela is expected to announce new measures to deal with the outbreak.
The four cases registered in Malta so far were related to people who travelled to north Italy in the past days.
More to follow.
