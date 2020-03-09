menu
Coronavirus: Prime Minister to address press conference this evening

Robert Abela is expected to deliver a press conference later on this evening in relation to the coronavirus outbreak

kurt_sansone
9 March 2020, 10:51pm
by Kurt Sansone
Robert Abela is expected to deliver a press conference this evening at Castille
Prime Minister Robert Abela is expected to deliver a press conference at Castille this evening, according to sources close to government.

With Italy announcing a territory-wide lockdown this evening and Malta registering its fourth case of coronavirus, Abela is expected to announce new measures to deal with the outbreak.

The four cases registered in Malta so far were related to people who travelled to north Italy in the past days.

More to follow.

