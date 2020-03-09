Malta records fourth case of coronavirus

Malta has registered its fourth case of coronavirus with the patient being a man who holidayed in the north of Italy.

The announcement was made this evening by the Health Ministry.

The man, a foreign national who lives in Malta, is in good condition. The ministry did not give further details.

Three members of the same family were last week the first cases to register in Malta. They also had travelled to north Italy in the previous days.

“The government appeals for calm and responsibility because there is no scope for alarm or panic,” the ministry said.

Earlier on Monday, Mater Dei officials said the family of three were in a stable condition and doing well.