Maltese nationals in Italy can return home via catamaran on Tuesday evening

Maltese nationals and holders of a Maltese Residency Permit who wish to return to Malta may do so via the high-speed catamaran ferry on the round trip scheduled for this evening.

In a statement, Virtu Ferries said that Italian nationals currently in Malta and Maltese nationals in Italy can return home as a concession by the Authorities despite the Italian nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

The ferry operators also announced that the catamaran will be available as per schedule to commercial vehicles and their drivers.

“Virtu Ferries Limited, operators of the High Speed Passenger/Vehicle Ferry, M/V Saint Paul John Paul II, announced that they have been authorised by the Maltese and Italian authorities to operate the vessel on the Malta-Pozzallo-Malta route as per schedule,” the statement read.

The operator said that since the beginning of the outbreak, Virtu Ferries has given priority to the health and safety of its passengers and crew.

On Monday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ordered people to stay at home and seek permission for essential travel.

Italy’s coronavirus death toll jumped from 366 to 463 on Monday. It is the worst-hit country after China.