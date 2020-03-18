BRO found 415 irregular construction sites out of 593 inspections in Naxxar in three years

The Building Regulation Office found 415 irregular construction sites out of 593 inspections in Naxxar, including Maghtab and Salini, since 2018.

The information was tabled in parliament on Wednesday by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg to a question by Opposition whip Robert Cutajar who asked about building irregularities in Mellieha, St Paul's Bay, and Naxxar.

Borg said that where there were irregularities, warnings were issued by the BRO, followed by the temporary curtailment of construction work and fines where such irregularities were not settled.

In Mellieha, including Manikata, 122 inspections were carried out since January 2018 and 102 sites were found to be irregular.

In St Paul's Bay, including Xemxija, Bugibba, and Qawra, 324 construction sites were inspected and 269 were found to be irregular.