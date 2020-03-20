Santa Luċija murder: victim is Victor McKeon, DNA tests confirm

menu

massimo_costa
20 March 2020, 3:01pm
by Massimo Costa
A man who was found murdered in a Santa Luċija apartment on Tuesday has been named as Victor McKeon, a 62-year-old who was known to the police.

The police had suspected that the victim, whose body was found in an advanced state of decomposition and couldn’t be identified, was McKeon, with DNS tests having confirmed this today.

Forensic experts are yet to determine the man’s exact cause of death, but have found signs of strangulation.

The victim had been discovered under a bloodied sheet, wrapped in black garbage bags, after neighbours in Misraħ Durell complained of a bad smell emerging from the apartment in question.

Meanwhile, searches for the person or persons responsible for the crime are ongoing. Earlier this week, the police said they were looking for McKeon's foreign flatmate in connection with the incident.

