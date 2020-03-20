Coronavirus: Balzan pharmacy fumigated after staff member tests positive

Balzan pharmacy was closed for two days as it underwent professional fumigation after one of the staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, the Balzan pharmacy said that staff members were in quarantine.

“Any staff member that had been in direct prolonged close contact with the employee is now in quarantine. The pharmacy was closed on Thursday and Friday in order to conduct professional fumigation. The fumigation targets the Covid-19 virus,” the post read.

The pharmacy said that after the first cases of Covid-19 started being reported in Malta, it had taken precautions by distancing between clients and the counter, perspex screens, removal of unnecessary objects from the counter and increased and frequent wiping down of surfaces with alcohol.

“Our pharmacy will resume its regular services as from tomorrow morning [Saturday],” the post read.

Health authorities advise that anyone exhibiting any symptoms of coronavirus - fatigue, cough, shortness of breath and fever - are not to report to pharmacies, clinics or health centres but to contact 111, the national Covid-19 helpline.