Coronavirus pandemic leads to cancellation of Pope Francis visit to Malta

Pope Francis visit to Malta postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
The papal visit by Pope Francis to Malta has been postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was taken in in agreement with the Maltese government and the Catholic Church of Malta.
The Curia said the date of the journey will be determined at a later stage.
The Bishops of Malta and Gozo called on Maltese Catholics to keep Pope Francis in prayer.
