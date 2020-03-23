[WATCH] Coronavirus: Employers, unions hold talks with Prime Minister over rescue package

Tony Zahra said a meeting with the Prime Minister today was "positive" and that Robert Abela had been receptive to the hotel lobby's concerns and requests in light of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the industry.

The Malta Hotels and Restaurant Association president - who spoke to MaltaToday after the meeting on Monday in Castille - did not disclose whether Abela had agreed to more government measures to help hotels, but appeared optimistic in this regard.

Hotels have been particularly badly hit by the complete grinding to a halt of the tourist and hospitality industry due to measures put in place in an attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Zahra said he would wait for Abela to issue a statement in the coming days with any possible new measures.

The Prime Minister this afternoon is holding a series of one-to-one meetings with Malta's social partners to discuss their request for additional government aid to help businesses and employees in light of the burden they are shouldering due to Covid-19's impact.

In comments to this newspaper before his union's meeting with the Prime Minister, Malta Chamber of SMEs president Paul Abela said he was expecting that their requests for more state help be considered.

He said he hoped any new measures issued would be closer to meeting the needs of Malta's businesses to remain afloat and for jobs to be safeguarded.

Government announced an economic rescue package last week, which has been widely criticised as inaffectual by employers and unions at a time of deep crisis.