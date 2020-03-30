Coronavirus: Public Health Superintendent to give update at 12:30pm

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci will be delivering her daily bulletin on Covid-19 at 12:30 pm.

On Sunday two cases of Covid-19 were registered in Malta, a record low since the infection began spreading in the country.

This brings the total number of cases to 151. Both the new cases were local transmission cases.

Though the number of new cases is consistently low, Gauci appealed to anyone who is capable of staying at home to do so. She has warned against complacency.