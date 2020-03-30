menu

Coronavirus: Public Health Superintendent to give update at 12:30pm

Follow us live for Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci's daily bulletin

david_hudson
30 March 2020, 12:13pm
by David Hudson
Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci
Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci will be delivering her daily bulletin on Covid-19 at 12:30 pm.

Follow the latest updates here.

On Sunday two cases of Covid-19 were registered in Malta, a record low since the infection began spreading in the country.

This brings the total number of cases to 151. Both the new cases were local transmission cases.

Though the number of new cases is consistently low, Gauci appealed to anyone who is capable of staying at home to do so. She has warned against complacency.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
Coronavirus: Public Health Superintendent to give update at 12:30pm
