Coronavirus: 10 people fined €3,000 each for breach of quarantine in past 24 hours

Ten people have been fined €3,000 each in the past 24 hours for breaching their COVID-19 mandatory quarantine conditions.

In the same period, the police, with the help of the health authorities and Civil Protection Department, carried out 440 inspections, a spokesperson for the Home Affairs ministry confirmed with MaltaToday.

A total of 65 fines have been imposed since the coronavirus obligatory quarantine period came into effect.

Police to distribute multi-lingual safety advice posters

The police will be distributing multi-lingual posters around Malta featuring directives issued by the health authorities.

The posters, which the police will start distributing tomorrow, instruct people to maintain two metres distance from each other, to stay home, to avoid handshakes or hugs, and to refrain from gathering in groups.

The messages are carried in Maltese, English, Italian, French, Serbian and Arabic.

“In line with measures aimed at containing the transmission of the coronavirus, we have to ensure that the directives issued by the health authorities reach everyone within our communities. The Malta Police Force is taking a proactive approach, and, from tomorrow, we will be distributing these posters within our communities in order to ensure that these messages reach all of us,” the police said on Facebook.