Police fine 96 people for group gatherings on Sunday

Police issued 96 fines to people who gathered in groups of more than three on Sunday 

laura_calleja
20 April 2020, 7:22am
by Laura Calleja

Police fined 96 people who were gathered in groups of more than three in public places during patrols on Sunday.

Regulations against gatherings of more than three came into force a fortnight ago to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Persons in gatherings of more than three are fined €100 each.

Police said to date 648 people have been fined in breach of being in groups of more than three.

“The appeal remains that everyone should be responsible and cooperate with the directives being issued by the authorities.”

A Marsaxlokk food establishment was also fined €3,000 for serving food to a couple eating on a bench outside.

