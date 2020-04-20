Assistance scheme for foreign nationals who want to return home extended to 10 May

The Maltese government has extended the voluntary repatriation assistance scheme for all foreign nationals wishing to return home until 10 May.

The Foreign Ministry said that assistance was available to all EU citizens and third country nationals who have been staying in Malta for different purposes, such as employment, education, family reasons and tourism, among others.

"Foreign individuals who are not in possession of a residence document are also entitled to assistance,” the ministry said.

On Thursday, the government announced that it had assisted with the reparation of 4,700 foreign workers who had chosen to return to their countries amid the crisis caused by COVID-19. It said that there were 2,603 people who were registered and were waiting to return to their home countries.

The application can be accessed by going to the ministry website here.

Moreover, all individuals who require assistance in submitting their voluntary repatriation application may call the helpline on +356 2204 2800, Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 17:00, or send an email to [email protected]

