Police fine 43 people for group gatherings on Monday

Police fined 43 people who were gathered in groups of more than three in public places during patrols on Monday.

Regulations against gatherings of more than three came into force a fortnight ago to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Persons in gatherings of more than three are fined €100 each.

The police said no one was found breaching obligatory quarantine during any of the 8018 inspections that were carried out in the previous 24 hours.

“The appeal remains that everyone should be responsible and cooperate with the directives being issued by the authorities,” the police said.

Previously on Sunday, the police carried out 700 inspections on persons in mandatory quarantine and fined 96 people who were gathered in groups of more than three in public places. As well as fined 56 people for excesses speed.