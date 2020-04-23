St Paul’s Bay hotel fined for serving food to clients

A hotel in St Paul’s Bay was fined €3,000 after it was caught serving food and drink to two persons staying in the same hotel.

Non-essential businesses which open against the orders of the health authorities are also fined €3,000.

The police also fined 24 people who were gathered in groups of more than three in public places during patrols on Wednesday.

Regulations against gatherings of more than three came into force a fortnight ago to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Persons in gatherings of more than three are fined €100 each.

The police said no one was found breaching obligatory quarantine during any of the 570 inspections that were carried out in the previous 24 hours.

“The appeal remains that everyone should be responsible and cooperate with the directives being issued by the authorities,” the police said.